Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

CSCO traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $33.71. 44,152,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,876,992. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

