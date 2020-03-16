MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.15) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for MeiraGTx in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.15) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $446.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 643.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

