Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 13,182 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,035,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,715,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

