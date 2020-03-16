Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,843 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Quanta Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of PWR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.61. 1,476,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,440. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

