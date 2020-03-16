Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 8,033 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $95.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

