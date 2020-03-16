Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,374 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $16.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average of $197.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

