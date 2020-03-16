Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $2.80 on Monday, reaching $32.74. 4,349,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,670. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

