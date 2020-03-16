Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,409,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $7.56 on Monday, hitting $82.50. 85,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

