Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 859.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000.

Shares of PDP traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

