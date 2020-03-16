Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

CMI traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $133.59. 1,284,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,112. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.07 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.