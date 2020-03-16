Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 239.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. 2,113,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

