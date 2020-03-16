Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.79 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN stock traded down $8.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.63. 563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,680. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98.

