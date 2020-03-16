Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 181,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.90. 4,056,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.