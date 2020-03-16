Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.02. 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,116,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep NV has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

