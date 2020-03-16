Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,390.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $3.42 on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,138. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

