Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447,761. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

