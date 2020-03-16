Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1,110.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 318,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

