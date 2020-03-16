Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of CONMED worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CONMED by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,176,000.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $9.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. 25,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

