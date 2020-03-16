Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 223.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.81. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,950. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.29.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

