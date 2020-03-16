Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,000 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Everbridge worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Everbridge by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Shares of EVBG traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

