Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,404 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,282,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWV stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,472 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

