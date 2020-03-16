Mercury (MER) Tops One Day Volume of $4,643.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market cap of $251,391.64 and $4,643.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.02236326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00190361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00034672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

