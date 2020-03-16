Meridian Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Meridian Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian Bancorp to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $674.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.63. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

