MetaHash (MHC) Price Down 36.8% This Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,897,481,179 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731,727,702 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.