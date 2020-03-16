Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Position Trimmed by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,135 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Methode Electronics worth $33,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of MEI opened at $27.88 on Monday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $947.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

