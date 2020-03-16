Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $47.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $625.01. 14,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $733.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $595.91 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

