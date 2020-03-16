Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 188.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,663,000 after purchasing an additional 879,482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. 25,643,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,498,900. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

