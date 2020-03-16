Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $66,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. 36,731,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,498,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.