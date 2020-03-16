Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Lowered by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 2.7% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $21.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

