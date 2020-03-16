Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MLND. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of MLND stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.68. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

