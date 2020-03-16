Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Tops $0.0042

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $42,149.76 and $2.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 37% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.02232743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00189252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Buying and Selling Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

