Minto Apartment Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

