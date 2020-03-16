Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.