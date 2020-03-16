Mirai (MRI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $1,093.46 and $226.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00344308 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002436 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000238 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

