MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $40.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.96. 12,492,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,476. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.