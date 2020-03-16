MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 48,870 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. accounts for about 0.8% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.29% of M.D.C. worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.97. 1,201,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

