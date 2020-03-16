MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $8.67 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219,549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,000. Toll Brothers makes up 1.1% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.17% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after buying an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 399,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 226,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. 4,743,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,117. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.