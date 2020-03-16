Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $469,080.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00004938 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, OKEx and LBank. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $469,080.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 51.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, CoinBene, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

