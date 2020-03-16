Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%.

MCRI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $385.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.02. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.