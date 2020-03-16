Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,660,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. 12,676,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,137. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.