Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of Monro worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monro by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $48.10. 22,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.