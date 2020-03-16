Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,422 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded down $27.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,013. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $175.92 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

