More Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $281.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $23,561.42 and approximately $281.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00106667 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.