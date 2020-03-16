Morgan Stanley Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $103.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.15. 3,551,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,566,213. Chevron has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.