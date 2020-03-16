Morgan Stanley Cuts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $52.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,901. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $145,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

