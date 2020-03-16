Morgan Stanley Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $12.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

ADNT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of Adient stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. 337,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.69. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Adient by 111.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 139,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $4,411,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.