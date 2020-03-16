Morgan Stanley Lowers American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $8.00

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

NYSE AXL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.89. 703,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,297. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.