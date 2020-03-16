Morgan Stanley Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $18.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. 2,144,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140,870. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,645.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

