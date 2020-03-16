Morgan Stanley Lowers Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $50.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

GTLS traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.18. 13,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

