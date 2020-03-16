Morgan Stanley Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Equal Weight

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $5.42 on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,637,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 1,689,988 shares of company stock valued at $46,263,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

